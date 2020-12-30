Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 15 °

Troopers Have Busy Holiday Weekend

Todd PittengerDecember 30, 2020

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers assisted over 600 motorists during the Christmas holiday travel period.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

According to the agency, personnel assisted 620 motorists over the holiday reporting period. Troopers worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and two non-DUI related fatalities.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019.

 Enforcement Data  2018 2019 2020
DUI Arrests 10 6 18
Speed Citations 1,000 232 590
Speed Warnings 956 346 613
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 104 20 48
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 17 2 5
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 5 1 0
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 0
Child Restraint – Citations 31 3 9
Motorist Assists 838 282 620

 

 Crash Data 2018 2019 2020
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0
Non-DUI Related Crashes 1 0 1
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 1 0 2
**The reporting period for 2018 was from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec.  21 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25.
The reporting period for 2019 was from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The reporting period for 2020 was from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Troopers Have Busy Holiday Weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers assisted over 600 motorists during the Christmas holiday travel perio...

December 30, 2020 Comments

Presbyterian Manor’s Health Care ...

COVID-19 Top News

December 30, 2020

Donated Bike Stolen in Salina

Kansas News

December 30, 2020

Police Equipment Stolen From Unlock...

Top News

December 30, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Troopers Have Busy Holida...
December 30, 2020Comments
Donated Bike Stolen in Sa...
December 30, 2020Comments
County & Local Partn...
December 30, 2020Comments
Ushering 2020 Out With Mo...
December 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices