Troopers Have Busy Holiday Weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers assisted over 600 motorists during the Christmas holiday travel period.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

According to the agency, personnel assisted 620 motorists over the holiday reporting period. Troopers worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and two non-DUI related fatalities.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019.

Enforcement Data 2018 2019 2020 DUI Arrests 10 6 18 Speed Citations 1,000 232 590 Speed Warnings 956 346 613 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 104 20 48 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 17 2 5 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 5 1 0 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 0 Child Restraint – Citations 31 3 9 Motorist Assists 838 282 620

Crash Data 2018 2019 2020 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Crashes 1 0 1 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 1 0 2

**The reporting period for 2018 was from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25.

The reporting period for 2019 was from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The reporting period for 2020 was from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.