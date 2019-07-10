Troopers Have Busy Holiday

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Among other things troopers worked one fatal crash, made a three-year-high of 28 DUI arrests, and assisted over 1,100 motorists.
The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Information in the table is compared to data from both 2017 and 2018. The reporting period for 2018 was shorter than that of 2017 and 2019.
|Enforcement Data
|2017**
|2018**
|2019**
|DUI Arrests
|22
|3
|28
|Speed Citations
|1,272
|505
|1,131
|Speed Warnings
|1,031
|286
|956
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|227
|144
|247
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|18
|7
|10
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|16
|4
|10
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|2
|Child Restraint – Citations
|25
|19
|38
|Motorist Assists
|1.333
|433
|1,151
|Crash Data
|2017**
|2018**
|2019**
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|1