Troopers Have Busy Holiday

KSAL StaffJuly 10, 2019

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Among other things troopers worked one fatal crash, made a three-year-high of 28 DUI arrests,  and assisted over 1,100 motorists.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2017 and 2018. The reporting period for 2018 was shorter than that of 2017 and 2019.

 Enforcement Data  2017** 2018** 2019**
DUI Arrests 22 3 28
Speed Citations 1,272 505 1,131
Speed Warnings 1,031 286 956
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 227 144 247
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 18 7 10
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 16 4 10
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 0 2
Child Restraint – Citations 25 19 38
Motorist Assists 1.333 433 1,151

 

 Crash Data 2017** 2018** 2019**
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0
Non-DUI Related Crashes 0 0 1
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 1

