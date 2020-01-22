Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

MetroSourceJanuary 22, 2020

A suspect in a triple murder in Harvey County will avoid the death penalty.

Prosecutors announced yesterday that 39-year-old Jereme Nelson pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder, reckless second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary.

Nelson had been charged with capital murder in the 2016 deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Nelson faces nearly 40-years in prison when he is sentenced on February 3rd.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Missing Tag From Salina Vehicle Tur...

Authorities in Kansas continue to try to connect the dots after a license plate that was reported st...

January 22, 2020 Comments

Hand Gun Stolen From Vehicle

Kansas News

January 22, 2020

Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

Kansas News

January 22, 2020

Gordon, Royals close in on deal

Sports News

January 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Tag From Salina V...
January 22, 2020Comments
Hand Gun Stolen From Vehi...
January 22, 2020Comments
Triple Murder Suspect Ple...
January 22, 2020Comments
Ugly Brawl to End Sunflow...
January 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH