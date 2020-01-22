Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

A suspect in a triple murder in Harvey County will avoid the death penalty.

Prosecutors announced yesterday that 39-year-old Jereme Nelson pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder, reckless second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary.

Nelson had been charged with capital murder in the 2016 deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Nelson faces nearly 40-years in prison when he is sentenced on February 3rd.