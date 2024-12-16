Trio Wanted in Shop Lifting Cases

Two Salina stores were hit by a trio of shoplifters on Friday.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that Old Navy in the Central Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods on S. 9th both had clothing stolen by three suspects who operated with a common scheme.

Police say around 3:30pm, two black women and a black man left Old Navy with one person pushing a cart full of merchandise and the other two suspects carrying out armfuls of clothing items without paying. Loss at Old Navy is listed at $500.

A short time later the trio used the same plan at Dick’s to steal $1,300 in clothing.

Salina Police issued an attempt to locate the vehicle, which may be connected to a Riley County theft case as well.