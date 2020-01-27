Trio Sought in Daylight Abduction

Authorities are looking for a three kidnappers who abducted a man from Oakdale Park, forcing him into a dark colored SUV on Thursday morning.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that early Monday morning officers were sent to the 400 block of Montrose Street after a neighbor become concerned about activity they noticed in an unoccupied home around 12:30am. The witness saw lights flashing around inside through the windows.

Police say they found the 43-year-old man inside bound with duct tape.

The disabled man who uses a walker, told officers how a group of two men and a woman grabbed him at the park, put a hood over his head and then moved him around to several locations over a four-day period.

Police are urging anyone with information about the three suspects, described as a man and woman in black ski masks and another man who was wearing a clown mask to contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

The victim was treated by medical personnel and released.