Tree Farm Tale

Taking a freshly cut tree home for Christmas has been a tradition around Salina for decades – thanks to the BEL Tree Farm.

Owners Aaron and Michelle Peck purchased the property just east of Salina four years ago and have continued to make upgrades to the facility and to plant seedlings to ensure the future of the farm that opened in 1965.

Michelle joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra Monday and said the decision to buy the operation was a perfect fit, tied to an old friendship with the Eck family.

Michelle adds it takes about seven years to grow a tree large enough to take home for Christmas, a task that takes a lot of planting each spring.

BEL Tree Farm is located just east of Salina at 401 South Holmes Road. Hours of operation is Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9:00am-5:00PM. The last day they are open this season is Sunday, December 20th. The tree farm asks patrons to wear a mask and abide all social distancing guidelines.

Photos courtesy of Bel Tree Farm Facebook Page