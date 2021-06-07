Trailer, Welder Stolen

KSAL StaffJune 7, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a trailer and a welding engine from a rural property in the 2400 block of S. Kipp Road.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between June 5 at 5pm and June 6 at 10am, someone stole an 8′ x 8′ metal trailer with a 2018 Miller Bobcat welder on board.

The blue welding machine is valued at $7,500. The equipment is owned by Chris Breen of Gypsum who had been doing a work project on the properly. Total loss is listed at $8,500.

