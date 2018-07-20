Trailer Thief Sought

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car who allegedly stole a trailer from a homestead north of Salina.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that an alert neighbor noticed a black spray painted Ford Crown Victoria driving in the area.

He snapped pictures of the vehicle as it drove past his property in the 4400 block of N. Turner Lane Thursday afternoon.

More pictures were taken after the driver hooked up a Lowe’s brand flatbed utility trailer and dove off.

The trailer is valued at $500.

Anyone who sees the black, Crown Vic with several antennas attached to the trunk of the car should contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.