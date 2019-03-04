Salina, KS

Trailer Thief Caught Pulling Flatbed

KSAL StaffMarch 4, 2019
Saline County Sheriff truck

A man reports his trailer stolen and moments later sees it hooked up and driving past him on I-135.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Stephen Howard of Brookville unhooked his 14-foot trailer and left it on Halstead Road just south of K140 Highway to run an errand.

When he returned the $1,500 H&H flatbed was gone.

Mr. Howard met with a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy at a convenience store on West Crawford to report the crime. Upon leaving the meeting, he spotted someone driving an F150 and pulling his trailer northbound on I-135 and called authorities.

Deputies caught up with 23-year-old Brook Gray of Salina and arrested him on a charge of felony theft.

The 2014 trailer was not damaged.

