Trailer, Ladders Stolen

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2020

Salina Police are looking for a trailer thief.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between March 4 and March 18, someone stole a 4-foot x 8-foot trailer with ladders on board from a yard in the 300 block of E. Crawford.

Police say the old modified U-haul trailer with metal sides and a tailgate is valued at $1,000. The 67-year-old owner described the ladders as a 32-foot metal ladder worth $400, a wooden ladder spattered with purple paint valued at $25 and numerous pieces of 2×4 lumber worth $100.

There are no suspects.

Total loss is listed at $1,525.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Trailer, Ladders Stolen

Trailer, Ladders Stolen
