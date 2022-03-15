Trailer Broken Into

A burglary at a Salina storage facility led to some damage and missing goods.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an enclosed trailer belonging to a 30-year-old Salina man was broken into in recent weeks.

The trailer was parked at the storage facility, located in the 1500 block of W. Schilling. It is believed the burglary happened between Feb. 21 and March 14.

The owner had not visited the trailer in the past couple of weeks, but on Monday, he noticed the back door was damaged and pried open. A red Craftsman toolbox containing miscellaneous tools was missing. The estimated total in damage and stolen items amounts to $1,200.