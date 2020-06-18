Traffic Stop Nets Drug and Firearm Related Arrest

Jeremy BohnJune 18, 2020

A Salina man is allegedly found with 25 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm in an early Thursday morning traffic stop.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol observed a maroon Dodge Durango with an improper license plate driving on S. 9th St. The officer pulled the vehicle over in Kraft Manor at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When the driver pulled over, he exited the vehicle and walked away from the officer. Another officer pulled in to assist and detained the driver. Police allegedly found a baggie with 10.8 grams of methamphetamine in the spot where the driver was detained.

Police found that the driver, Cassius Johnson, 37, Salina, has a suspended driver’s license and no insurance present.

Authorities then brought in a K9 unit to conduct an air sniff around Johnson’s vehicle and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics. During the search, officers found a second baggie of meth with 14.2 grams, paraphernalia, meth residue and a Hi-Point .45 caliber pistol.

Johnson is a convicted felon and not to be in possession of a firearm.

He is under arrest and is charged with possession with intent to distribute a certain stimulant, no drug tax stamp, poss of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended, unlawful registration and no proof of insurance.

