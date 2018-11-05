Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area the next couple of weekends, delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina.

First is the Abilene Toy Run, this Sunday. Motorcycles will begin at the Shopko parking lot on North Buckeye Avenue at 2:00 in the afternoon.

A similar toy run motorcycle ride will be held in Salina the following weekend, on Sunday November 18th. The Salina Toy Run will leave from the Central Mall at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Toys collected during the Abilene event will be distributed to needy children on the Abilene area at Christmas. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Several hundred riders are expected at both events.