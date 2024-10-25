Tourism Organization Likes Ike

The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) earned the 2024 Best Community Awareness Campaign Award (Medium Budget Category) from the Travel Industry Association of Kansas for its “I Like Ike” campaign.

Announced at the Kansas Tourism Conference in Olathe, the award recognizes Abilene’s creativity and innovative tourism strategies.

According to the organization, judges praised the campaign for its exceptional use of brand assets and strong collaboration. They described Abilene as “a booming town of the largest things” and commended the marketing strategy for driving both in-person and online traffic. Additional feedback highlighted the campaign’s success in leveraging Eisenhower’s legacy, gaining media coverage, and attracting visitors with quirky roadside attractions.

The “I Like Ike” campaign connected local businesses and attractions with visitors to the Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum through creative marketing and community engagement. More than 200 yard and window signs featuring playful themes like “I Like Trains,” “I Like Greyhounds,” and “I Like Shopping” directed visitors to local Ike-friendly spots. Weekly blog posts showcased area attractions and were distributed across e-newsletters, social media, and the CVB website.

The project also included a dedicated webpage at www.worldslargestikebutton.com and earned extensive media and travel writer coverage to increase visibility. A limited edition “I Like Ike” challenge coin was introduced to help offset project costs, while the campaign culminated in the installation of the World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button at Little Ike Park.

“This campaign brought together local businesses, attractions, history enthusiasts, and visitors, all while celebrating President Eisenhower’s legacy. Winning this award highlights the power of community partnerships and creative tourism strategies,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene CVB Director.

In addition, the Abilene CVB earned the Best Collaboration Award (Large Budget Category) for the Kansas Gunsmoke Trail, a joint effort with Dodge City, Hays, and Wichita. Judges praised the partnership, calling it an exceptional example of collaboration and applauding the project’s website, creative itineraries, and gamification. The Kansas Gunsmoke Trail connects cowboy-themed attractions across the four cities.

“This collaboration is a great example of how communities can join forces to share their stories and attract visitors,” said Roller Weeks. “Each city brings a unique connection to Gunsmoke, and together we’ve created a one-of-a-kind experience for fans and history lovers.”

These awards join Abilene’s growing list of 2024 accolades, including:

Top 10 Best Historic Small Town – USA TODAY

Top 10 True Western Town of the Year – True West Magazine

Best Promotion of a Historic Place – True West Magazine

Photo courtesy Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau – Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, celebrates Abilene’s award wins at the 2024 Kansas Tourism Conference in Olathe, Kansas.