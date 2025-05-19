Tornadoes Damage Kansas Communities

Powerful storms that popped up in western Kansas Sunday night dropped tornadoes and large hail. At least two towns took hits from tornadoes.

Gove County Emergency Management reports the community of Grinnell took a direct hit from a tornado. Photos show destruction and damage to several structures, including homes and outbuildings. The tornado even blew the roof off of the Catholic church in Grinnell. There was video of multiple vehicles, large and small, blown off interstate 70 in the Grinnell area.

KSN News reports a tornado also hit the town of Plevna in Reno County late Sunday into Monday morning.

There were no immediate reports of significant injuries in either community.

Greensburg, Scott City, St. Francis and Pratt were also threatened by tornadoes . In the overnight hours into early Monday morning a rare tornado emergency was declared for Greensburg as a large tornado was bearing down on it. Fortunately the tornado moved just south of the community.

There were also downed power lines that caused closures on Interstate 70, eastbound from Colby to Grinnell, and westbound from Hays to Grinnell.

In Central Kansas severe storms dropped large hail. Hail up to the size of golf balls fell in portions of north Salina.

More severe weather is possible later on Monday.

Photo of damage in Grinnell by Paige Ryan via KWCH TV