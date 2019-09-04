Topless, Holding a Knife

A Salina woman is behind bars after she was spotted walking with her chest exposed and then threatened a man with a knife.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol in the 800 block of N. Broadway Blvd. at 3:10 a.m. this morning, spotted a woman walking with her shirt pulled up, exposing her breasts. When the officer pulled over to talk with the woman, she said that she had just come from a domestic confrontation at the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Blvd.

When officers made contact with the 64-year-old male subject alleged to have been involved, they determined that no domestic incident had occurred. However, while officers were talking with the male, the woman went to the bathroom and returned with a knife. She then allegedly held the knife above her head, gesturing towards the male, when he grabbed her and took the knife away. The woman and man are acquaintances.

Police arrested 29-year-old Renesa Alahi, Salina. She is being charged with aggravated assault.