Top Hand Program Has New Prizes

Kansas Livestock Association members will have the opportunity to compete for new prizes this year as part of the KLA Top Hand Program, exclusively sponsored by John Deere.

According to the organization, the grand prize in the drawing for recruiters will be a choice between a trip to CattleCon or a $2,000 gift card to a western wear store of the winner’s choice. The CattleCon package includes registration, hotel and mileage/flight to CattleCon27 in Nashville, TN, or CattleCon28 in New Orleans, LA. Recruiters will earn one entry in the grand prize drawing for every KLA member signed up and one for each NCBA member recruited.

Additionally, all new members will be entered into a drawing for a $250 Kansas City Steak Company gift card. Each recruited member will earn one entry for joining KLA and one for joining NCBA. Two winners will be drawn.

Drawings will be held November 19 during the Top Hand Luncheon at the KLA Convention & Expo in Manhattan. All recruits also count toward the annual KLA Top Hand Contest.

For complete details about the Top Hand Program and all the prizes available, click here.