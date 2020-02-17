Tools Stolen from Worksite

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after tools were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Aspen Road.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday, a Lindsborg man who was doing remodeling work inside the property discovered the front door on the home was open – and his power tools were gone.

Police say a Milwaukee impact drill, DeWalt miter saw, Makita circular saw and a Milwaukee radio were all stolen from the worksite.

All the tools are tagged with the owner’s initials “JW” in purple paint.

Loss is listed at $1,025.