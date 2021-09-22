Tools Stolen from Work Truck

A flat tire leads to an opportunity for thieves to rake through a truck and steal tools.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a work truck owned by Environmental Priority Service of Salina was left on the roadside in the 9200 block of E. Magnolia Road Tuesday evening after a tire blew on the vehicle.

Deputies say sometime before noon on Wednesday, someone broke the passenger side window out and entered the truck, taking multiple items.

Thieves took a tool box with welding tools, a nitrogen tank, work light, hard hat and a set of golf clubs. Total loss and damage is listed at just over $9,600.