Tools Stolen from Trailer

KSAL StaffMay 20, 2021

Salina Police are investigating after a number of tools were stolen from a construction trailer.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime between Wednesday at 8:10pm and 4:40am Thursday, someone cut a padlock on a construction trailer that was parked in the 100 block of W. Iron Avenue.

Police say once the lock was removed, the suspect(s) removed hand tools, paint buckets, painting tools, buckets, a belt sander, a broom, a tool belt, a box of shop rags, a tool tote bag contained tools, and a rolling mechanic’s creeper.

The total value of these items is estimated to be over $1,500. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

