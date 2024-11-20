Tools Stolen from Salina Worksite

By KSAL Staff November 20, 2024

A mix of high-end power tools were stolen from a home under construction in the Stone Lake development area.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday, a 46 year old male reported an unknown suspect(s) entered a residence under construction in the 2900 block of Malibu. Police say sometime between 4 pm on Monday and 9 am on Tuesday, someone stole numerous work tools.

  • Milwaukee tool box
  • Milwaukee drywall gun
  • Drywall cut tool
  • Nail gun
  • Sawzall
  • Metabo grinder
  • Bosch laser measure
  • Zircon stud finder
  • Dewalt tool bag
  • Dewalt jig saw
  • Circular saw
  • Router and batteries

Total loss is valued at $2,585. The victim is a contractor working on the property.