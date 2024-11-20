Tools Stolen from Salina Worksite

A mix of high-end power tools were stolen from a home under construction in the Stone Lake development area.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday, a 46 year old male reported an unknown suspect(s) entered a residence under construction in the 2900 block of Malibu. Police say sometime between 4 pm on Monday and 9 am on Tuesday, someone stole numerous work tools.

Milwaukee tool box

Milwaukee drywall gun

Drywall cut tool

Nail gun

Sawzall

Metabo grinder

Bosch laser measure

Zircon stud finder

Dewalt tool bag

Dewalt jig saw

Circular saw

Router and batteries

Total loss is valued at $2,585. The victim is a contractor working on the property.