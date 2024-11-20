Tools Stolen from Salina Worksite

A mix of high-end power tools were stolen from a home under construction in the Stone Lake development area.
Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday, a 46 year old male reported an unknown suspect(s) entered a residence under construction in the 2900 block of Malibu. Police say sometime between 4 pm on Monday and 9 am on Tuesday, someone stole numerous work tools.
- Milwaukee tool box
- Milwaukee drywall gun
- Drywall cut tool
- Nail gun
- Sawzall
- Metabo grinder
- Bosch laser measure
- Zircon stud finder
- Dewalt tool bag
- Dewalt jig saw
- Circular saw
- Router and batteries
Total loss is valued at $2,585. The victim is a contractor working on the property.