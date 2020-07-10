Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 72 °

Tools and Other Property Stolen In Rural Saline County

Jeremy BohnJuly 10, 2020

Some tools and other items used in a home remodel are stolen from a break-in in rural Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that someone kicked in a backdoor on a residence at 629 N. Tressin Rd. between 5 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and stole numerous items.

The home is currently vacant, but the owner, 70-year-old Scott Pugh, Salina, is remodeling the home and had several tools inside.

Stolen is an unknown make jigsaw, a Craftsman reciprocating saw, a Craftsman shop vac, an unknown make of a pedestal fan, Craftsman chainsaw and six boxes of Monroe Park vinyl flooring.

Also stolen is miscellaneous hand tools.

Total loss is $1,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Staff Member at Hutchinson Correcti...

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member a...

July 10, 2020 Comments

Stolen Vehicle From Salina Turns Up...

Kansas News

July 10, 2020

Tools and Other Property Stolen In ...

Kansas News

July 10, 2020

UPDATE: Vehicle Believed To Be Invo...

Top News

July 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Staff Member at Hutchinso...
July 10, 2020Comments
Stolen Vehicle From Salin...
July 10, 2020Comments
Tools and Other Property ...
July 10, 2020Comments
Street Eats & Beats ...
July 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH