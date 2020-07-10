Tools and Other Property Stolen In Rural Saline County

Some tools and other items used in a home remodel are stolen from a break-in in rural Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that someone kicked in a backdoor on a residence at 629 N. Tressin Rd. between 5 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and stole numerous items.

The home is currently vacant, but the owner, 70-year-old Scott Pugh, Salina, is remodeling the home and had several tools inside.

Stolen is an unknown make jigsaw, a Craftsman reciprocating saw, a Craftsman shop vac, an unknown make of a pedestal fan, Craftsman chainsaw and six boxes of Monroe Park vinyl flooring.

Also stolen is miscellaneous hand tools.

Total loss is $1,500.