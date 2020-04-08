Tools And Other Items Stolen From Detached Garage

Numerous tools and other property were stolen from a detached garage at a Salina rental property.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred sometime between Monday at 10 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m. from the 700 block of Garden.

The victim, 72-year-old Salina man, James OShea, owns the property but rents it out to a tenant. The tenant alerted OShea on Tuesday morning that it appeared that the garage–which is detached from the property and storing several belongings to OShea–was broken in to.

The metal latch had been pulled out of the door, and some broken pieces of wood were lying on the ground. The tenant advised that the garage was not damaged when she went to bed the night prior.

Stolen is a Milwaukee router, a Craftsman air compressor, an airless sprayer, Bands framing nailer, a Milwaukee TE6 hammer drill and a drill press; all belonging to OShea.

Total loss and damage is listed at $2,100.