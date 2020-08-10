Tony’s Pizza Expanding, Bringing 225 New Jobs

Schwan’s is expanding in Salina and building a new 400,000-square-foot expansion at its Tony’s Pizza manufacturing facility, nearly doubling the factory.

Officials including Senator Jerry Moran, Governor Laura Kelly, Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock, and officials from Schwan’s made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Hoppock said it would be the biggest investment in Saline County since 1965.

“Schwan’s has been a staple here in Salina for many years, and they’ve been making nationally recognized pizza brands for decades,” Governor Kelly said. “From Day One, my administration has prioritized investing in and rebuilding Kansas’ foundation. This venture is a testament to our commitment to create good jobs for Kansans, especially at this critical time as we work to recover from the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19.”

Moran said Schwan’s and its Tony’s Pizza plant are not only a huge part of the Salina economy, but also a huge component of the state’s economy.

The 400,000 square foot expansion of the Tony’s Pizza plant will result in up to 225 new full-time jobs by 2023. The company already employs 1,125 people at its current 500,000-square-foot production facility and distribution center in Salina.

The announcement of the project comes as the company celebrates its 50th year of operating a pizza production facility in Salina.

Schwan’s also signaled its dedication to sustainability in the move. The company has committed to purchasing renewable energy from a Kansas wind farm through Evergy.

Additional projects are planned for the Salina site over the next several years as Schwan’s pursues continued growth in the company’s pizza business, representing an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in total.