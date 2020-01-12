Salina, KS

Toll-Free Legislative Hotline Available

Todd PittengerJanuary 12, 2020

The State Library of Kansas will make up-to-the-minute information on the 2020 Kansas Legislature available. According to the agency, timely information is only a phone call or chat away.

Kansas residents can access information about the Kansas Legislature, bill status, legislative process and more by calling 1-800-432-3924 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions are answered by experienced reference/research librarians at the State Library of Kansas and are kept confidential.

In addition to calling the hotline, Kansans can chat with a librarian instantly through the library’s Ask a Librarian service found at kslib.info/ask or use their phone to text questions to 785-256-0733. TTY users should call 711.  Questions can also be emailed to [email protected] or by visiting the State Library.

Callers can also leave brief messages to be delivered to their legislators as well as request copies of bills, journals, and other legislative documents.

The State Library is located on the third floor, north wing of the Kansas Capitol Building. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

