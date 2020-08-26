To-Go Meals Offered for USD 305 Students on School Days They Learn Online

Whenever USD 305 students are working remotely, food service is available in a drive-thru, to-go format.

According to the district, meals will be distributed out of Central High School’s Kitchen II, Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“This plan provides food for USD 305 students on any days they are not in a school building,” said Laine Norris, director of the district’s Food and Nutrition Services. The distribution site is designed to serve students enrolled in the remote option as well as other students who may not be in school every day of the week, as in the hybrid or off-site models. The to-go meals, including many favorites, start on August 31, the first day of school at USD 305.

Student meal cards will be scanned at the drive-thru meal site and the meals offered at the student’s current eligibility category (free, reduced or paid*). Students do not need to be present, but the parent/guardian must have the meal card. Nutrislice menus are available at the usd305.com website under departments, Food and Nutrition Services.

Conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are continuously changing. Salina USD 305’s plans for 2020-2021 are fluid and will be continually evaluated and updated in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines. The most updated information from Salina USD 305 will be published on our district website. The district will continue to notify families of major updates that are published.