Tire Tracks and Mud Lead to Arrest

A Salina man is arrested after he allegedly drove through a wet alfalfa field, which caused heavy damage.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were sent to the 1400 block of Glenshire at 7 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a damage to property and trespassing.

The victim, Ralph Bennett, 64, Salina, owns the alfalfa field, however, a witness told law enforcement that they viewed a white male driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck in the field, which is located southwest of the neighborhood.

The witness told authorities that the truck had numerous stickers on the rear window and tailgate. The witness also told officers that they had seen the truck frequently at a residence at 1208 Flint.

Officer went to that address where a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck happened to be parked. It also had fresh tracks of mud and grass stuck in the wheel wells of the truck.

Kirk Whelchel, 49, Salina, is the owner of the truck and when authorities made contact with him, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Whelchel is arrested for felony damage to property, trespassing, improper driving on a laned roadway and driving under the influence.

Damage to Bennett’s field is listed at $1,200.