Keep Your Home Safe While on Vacation

Whether your vacation takes you near or far, AAA Kansas offers travelers peace of mind with tips to keep your home safe while you’re away.

Home burglaries increase in the summer months, according to the Insurance Information Institute, since burglars see vacations as an opportunity to target empty homes. July and August have the highest rates of residential burglaries.

“Vacations require preparation and planning,” said Gary Tomes, Insurance Sales Manager for AAA Kansas. “Before you head out for vacation, take a few moments to safeguard your home and keep your possessions safe. Don’t risk leaving your home unprotected.”

Ways to protect your home and belongings while you’re away:

Make it time-consuming to break into your home. Research suggests that if burglars think it will take more than four or five minutes to break into a home, they will move on. Check outside doors and frames to ensure they are strong and made of metal or thick hardwood. Use dead-bolts on windows and doors, which can slow burglars down or deter them entirely.

Invest in an effective burglar alarm that, when triggered, alerts the police and other emergency services. Check with your insurance agent about possible alarm system discounts.

Disconnect computers and other electronic devices from the internet to prevent hackers from gaining access to your information. Make sure personal information on your computer is difficult to access and backed up on the cloud or other off-site location.

Keep valuables locked up and out of sight. Expensive jewelry, electronic devices and other high value items should be hidden from plain view and placed in lock boxes.

Make your home look inhabited. Use timers to turn lights on and off, temporarily stop newspaper deliveries, and arrange to have your mail picked up or held by the post office. An unkempt lawn is also an indicator to burglars that you are away. Hire a lawn service to maintain your yard if you will be gone for an extended period of time.

Ask a dependable neighbor, friend or family member to keep an eye on your home while you’re away.

Avoid discussing your vacation plans in public places such as at the grocery store or at your local café. Although vacations are exciting, try not to post about them on social media; someone may see your posts and target your home while you’re away.

Create a home inventory. In the event that you do need to file a claim, preparing a home inventory of your possessions beforehand will make the process easier.

Check your insurance policy to ensure that you have the coverage you need in case you experience theft or damage to your property.

To find out more about homeowners or renters insurance and what types of coverage you need to be properly protected, contact your local AAA Kansas insurance agent, call 866-AAA-4YOU or visit www.aaa.com/insurance.

