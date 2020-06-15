Tips Sought in Trailer Theft Case

A trailer theft is the latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 18th, deputies responded to 521 Maple Street in Gypsum for a report of a stolen trailer.

Sometime between February 13th and February 18th unknown suspect(s) cut the trailer hitch lock and stole a black 2017 Finishline 20 foot tandem axle flatbed trailer with a wooden deck that belonged to the City of Gypsum.

The trailer had a clear 275 gallon chemical tank with aluminum housing sitting on it and two 10ft yellow hoses.

A surveillance camera was also damaged during the theft.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $2600.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.