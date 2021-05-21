Tips Sought in Theft Case

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in a theft from a construction trailer. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.
Police say on Tuesday of this week officers were dispatched to investigate a burglary of a construction trailer at 118 W. Iron Street. Based on the investigation, the crime was determined to have happened at 12:30 AM on 5/18/2021.
Taken from the trailer was:
- A black wheelbarrow valued at $170
- Craftsman red toolbox with misc. tools valued at $2,000
- Milwaukee power tools valued collectively at $1,500
- Misc. set of electrical tools valued at $300
The letters “CH” are written on the power tools and batteries.
The stolen and damaged property is valued at approximately $3,980.
If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.