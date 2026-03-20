Tips Sought in Robbery Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a gas station robbery. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday, March 18th, at about 5:15 AM, officers responded to a robbery at Sinclair Gas Station, 1717 W. Crawford, Salina, Kansas. The employee reported just prior to calling, an unknown suspect entered through the unsecured front door of the business and confronted the victim who was in the office of the building. The suspect then took an undetermined amount of money from the business before fleeing.

The employee could not provide a suspect description.

If anyone observed any suspicious activity in the area of 1717 W. Crawford between the approximate time frame of 4:45 AM to 5:15 AM, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, they are asked to contact

Crimestoppers.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-6613.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.