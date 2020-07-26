Tips Sought in Fatal Hit and Run

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle which left the scene of a fatal crash in Southwest Kansas.

According to the agency the crash happened in Finney County, between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday, in the area of US- Highway 83 milepost 61 about eight miles south of Garden City.

Troopers responded to the area after the authorities were notified a pedestrian had been hit.

The agency says 49-year-old Martin Castro, 49, of Garden City died after being hit by a vehicle. By the time first responders arrived at the crash site, the vehicle was gone.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or reports of a vehicle or driver being involved in a hit-and-run in Finney County, to call the Kansas Highway Patrol at 620-276-3201.