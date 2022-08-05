Tips Sought in Catalytic Converter Theft

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle connected to a catalytic converter theft.

According to police, on July 26th officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at Lowe’s, 3035 S. 9th St. An employee reported the catalytic converter to their Ford SUV was cut off

and stolen while the employee was working. The vehicle was parked in the west end of the store’s parking lot.

The value of the theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $2000.

Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle, a tan or gray SUV, pull up next to the Ford at 4:20 P.M.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2022-21774.