Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, June 20th, officers received a report of a burglary at Conklin Cars at 2700 S. 9th St. Employees reported that over the weekend, between the afternoon

of Saturday, June 18th, and the morning of Monday, June 20th, an unknown suspect gained entry into the business. A glass door was damaged, and tools were taken from inside the business. The damage and stolen property is valued at over $1000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Brown, case 2022- 17651.