Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 71 °

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Todd PittengerJune 24, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, June 20th, officers received a report of a burglary at Conklin Cars at 2700 S. 9th St. Employees reported that over the weekend, between the afternoon
of Saturday, June 18th, and the morning of Monday, June 20th, an unknown suspect gained entry into the business. A glass door was damaged, and tools were taken from inside the business. The damage and stolen property is valued at over $1000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Brown, case 2022- 17651.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Duo Selected in the 2022 NBA...

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Kansas guards Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were among the 58 players selecte...

June 24, 2022 Comments

Tang Signs Transfer Abayomi “Bayb...

Sports News

June 24, 2022

Man Reports Burglary, Ends Up Arres...

Kansas News

June 24, 2022

Man Arrested in Connection to Stole...

Kansas News

June 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Reports Burglary, End...
June 24, 2022Comments
Man Arrested in Connectio...
June 24, 2022Comments
Algae Prompts 9 Health Ad...
June 24, 2022Comments
Drug Busts in Abilene
June 24, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra