Tips Sought in Burglary Cases

Saline County law enforcement are seeking tips into a series of recent vehicle burglaries. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday November 15th, deputies responded to multiple addresses in the City of Assaria and the rural area around Assaria for reports of vehicle burglaries. Sometime between November 14th and November 15th, unknown suspects entered multiple vehicles and stole money and personal property and a firearm.

On Sunday, November 22nd, deputies again responded to multiple addresses in the City of Assaria for reports of vehicle burglaries. Sometime between November 21st nd November 22nd unknown suspects entered multiple vehicles and stole personal property.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $500.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.