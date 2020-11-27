Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Freezing Fog

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 27 °

Tips Sought in Burglary Cases

Todd PittengerNovember 27, 2020

Saline County law enforcement are seeking tips into a series of recent vehicle burglaries. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday November 15th, deputies responded to multiple addresses in the City of Assaria and the rural area around Assaria for reports of vehicle burglaries. Sometime between November 14th and November 15th, unknown suspects entered multiple vehicles and stole money and personal property and a firearm.

On Sunday, November 22nd, deputies again responded to multiple addresses in the City of Assaria for reports of vehicle burglaries. Sometime between November 21st nd November 22nd unknown suspects entered multiple vehicles and stole personal property.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $500.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

“Shop Small” on Small B...

Shoppers can make a big difference in their local communities by supporting Small Business Saturday....

November 27, 2020 Comments

Tips Sought in Burglary Cases

Top News

November 27, 2020

Jayhawks Fall in Season Opener, 102...

Sports News

November 26, 2020

VIDEO: Thanksgiving Dinner To Go

COVID-19 Top News

November 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Shop Small” ...
November 27, 2020Comments
Free Sate Park Entrance
November 26, 2020Comments
What You Didn’t Kno...
November 26, 2020Comments
Tips On Pet-Friendly Than...
November 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices