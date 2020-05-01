Tips Sought in Burglary Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in solving a recent burglary. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Tuesday, April 14th, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of N Reese Rd in rural Saline County for a report of a burglary. Sometime between April 7th and April 8th someone cut the locks on an enclosed trailer on a work site and stole a large amount of battery powered tools and other equipment. Several of the brand names of the power tools stolen were Milwaukee, Dewalt, and Stihl.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $1, 600.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.