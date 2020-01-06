Tip Leads to Arrest

A tip to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of a Salina man, accused of stealing a Kawasaki UTV.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies took 33-year-old Sean Schuff into custody on Friday in connection to the theft of a utility vehicle from the Saline County Expo Center on just before Christmas.

Authorities say Schuff cut a chain to gain access to the building at 900 Greeley Avenue and then stole the 2015 UTV valued at $18,000 with a 115-gallon water sprayer attached.

Deputies say the vehicle that was sold to another person in Salina and has been recovered.

Schuff is now facing charges that could include burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.