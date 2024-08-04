Time For “Fair Lights & Starry Nights”

It’s fair time in Salina. The 2024 Tri-Rivers Fair is this week. This year’s theme is “Fair Lights & Starry Nights”.

While some pre-fair events have started, the Tri-Rivers Fair Parade will get things started Tuesday evening.

Tri-Rivers Fair Board Member Kim Norwood tells KSAL News there are multiple days of multiple activities and events planned at in and around the Saline County Expo Center and Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Booths and exhibits will be open for the first full day on Wednesday, with the fair king and queen crowned Wednesday evening.

Thursday will feature the first of several events new to the fair this year. “Bands & Beer” will take place each evening Thursday – Saturday, from 7:30 – 11:00.

Norwood says the biggest day of the fair will be Saturday, where among other things the first ever BBQ cookoff will be held. Contestants can still register, and there will be an opportunity to sample the food. Also new on Saturday will be axe throwing. Other Saturday events include:

Draft Horse Pull

Woof Fest – Dog Demonstrations and Education

Cornhole Tournament

A carnival will be held nightly Wednesday – Saturday.

A Tri-Rivers Fair finale demolition derby will be held Saturday, August 17th, at Salina Speedway.

