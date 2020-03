A man returns to his area farmstead to discover that his tilt trailer was missing.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime over the past year, a black, 2004 H&H 18-foot tilt trailer was stolen from a property in the 1800 block of S. Cunningham.

The owner did not contact authorities for three months because he believed a relative had borrowed the trailer and just hadn’t returned it.

The wood deck trailer has Kansas tag: XCJ 590 and is valued at $1,900.