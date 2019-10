Salina Police are looking for a trailer thief.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 4pm Sunday and 10:30am Monday morning, someone hooked up a double axle tilt bed trailer and drove away.

Police say the red trailer was parked in a backyard at a residence in the 100 block of W. Ash.

The owner estimates the value of the car hauling trailer at $8,000.