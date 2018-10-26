Tickets Still Available For Women of Achievement Event

Tickets are still available for the Salina biennial event, Women of Achievement, which is set to take place at 11:30am on November 7, 2018 at the Salina Country Club. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by sending a check for $25 per ticket to PO Box 1081 in Salina, or at www.woasalina.org . Reservations are required by October 31, 2018. The public is invited.
Salina’s first Women of Achievement were honored in 1993, and over the past 25 years, 102 women have been honored. On November 7th, another 12 will be added to a list of accomplished women who excel at what they do. 2018 Honorees are as follows:
- In the category of Arts & Culture: Adrienne J. Allen, Executive Director of the Salina Symphony
- In Education, Brenda J. McDaniel, Retired Salina USD 305 Educator, and Lori Blake, USD 306 School Board Member, Region 5 Vice President of the Kansas Association of School Boards, and Executive Director of CAPS
- In the category of Personal Growth, Beverly Cole, author and LGBT advocate, and Susan Young, Human Resources Officer at Bennington State Bank
- In the Work Place category, Kathy Tolbert, Assistant Director of the Rolling Hills Zoo, and Dr. Lisa Larson, PhD, RN, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs at KU School of Nursing-Salina
- Being recognized for Service to Community, Barbara Young, President of Triad Manufacturing Inc., and Board President of North Salina Community Development; Ann Zimmerman, attorney, SIRJ mediator, and USD 305 School Board member; and Vera Zerger and LaNay Meier who are being honored together as long-time healthcare workers and were both instrumental in the founding of the Salina Cares Clinic, which has developed into the Salina Family Health Care Center
- And being recognized as an Emerging Leader, Kimberly Trigg, with Next Home Pro and Circles of the Heartland.