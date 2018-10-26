Tickets Still Available For Women of Achievement Event

Tickets are still available for the Salina biennial event, Women of Achievement, which is set to take place at 11:30am on November 7, 2018 at the Salina Country Club. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by sending a check for $25 per ticket to PO Box 1081 in Salina, or at www.woasalina.org . Reservations are required by October 31, 2018. The public is invited.

Salina’s first Women of Achievement were honored in 1993, and over the past 25 years, 102 women have been honored. On November 7th, another 12 will be added to a list of accomplished women who excel at what they do. 2018 Honorees are as follows: