Thunder Brings Back Boucher, Gorsuch

WICHITA, Kan. (July 15) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Dillon Boucher and goaltender Trevor Gorsuch for the 2024-25 season.

Boucher, 27, returns to Wichita for a second full season. A native of Head Chezzetcook, Nova Scotia, the 6-foot, 194-pound forward signed with the Thunder in 2022-23 after finishing his final season at Dalhousie University. Last year, Boucher recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 70 games and tallied 96 penalty minutes.

Prior to heading to school, he played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Cape Breton and Charlottetown. Boucher tallied 37 points (17g, 20a) and 205 penalty minutes in 160 career games. He finished his junior career with the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s Miramichi Timberwolves, recording 47 points (24g, 23a) and 96 penalty minutes in 42 games.

Gorsuch, 30, also returns for his second full season. A native of St. Charles, Missouri, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound veteran netminder joined the Thunder at the tail end of the 2022-23 season after a solid showing with the SPHL’s Evansville Thunderbolts.

He provided Wichita a jolt of energy in the final five games that year, going 3-1-0-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. Last season, he went 13-15-6-1 with a 3.41 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Gorsuch went 15-8-0 with a 2.26-goals-against average and .936 save percentage in 23 appearances for Evansville. He also played in three games for Kalamazoo, Maine and Florida. He was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year, named to the SPHL First All-Star Team and had the SPHL’s Best Save Percentage. (.936).

The sixth-year pro has 110 games of experience in the ECHL, going 49-45-6-4 with a 3.25 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Gorsuch has played for Toledo, Fort Wayne, Utah and Reading during his pro career.

Prior to turning pro, he played four years at Western Michigan University. During his senior year, he went 19-11-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He finished his collegiate career with a 2.91 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and went 26-15-3 in 52 games.

