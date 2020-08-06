Salina, KS

Thrown Chunk of Concrete Damages Car; Property Stolen

Jeremy BohnAugust 6, 2020

A purse is stolen after someone threw a large piece of concrete through a window of a vehicle and then took the purse from inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Ashley Appleby, Salina, discovered that her car had sustained damage to its windshield and her purse was also stolen.

Appleby says that the incident happened between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Viemont Ave.

Appleby’s 2016 Chevy Equinox was parked in front of her residence when she noticed that the windshield had been shattered by a large chunk of concrete on the driver’s side. The result of which also dented the window frame.

The subject then reached in to the vehicle and took a white Miss Me purse and its contents.

Total loss is $1,000.

