Three New COVID Cases at Salina Schools

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Salina USD 305 schools.

According to the USD 305 COVID-19 incidents page, single new cases of the virus were confirmed at Salina Central High School Monday and at Schilling Elementary School Saturday and Monday. There have now been 3 new cases at Schilling since Friday. The case at Central is the eighth, dating back to September.

Overall there have now been 67 cases of the virus at Salina Schools. They include: