Three Most Wanted Arrests

Three people on the May list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

Barnes, Mason, James

Darby, Aaron, Marquise, Pashon

Franco, Gamaliel

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,250 criminals have been caught, and 417 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

