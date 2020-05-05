Salina, KS

Three Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2020

Three people on the May list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Barnes, Mason, James
  • Darby, Aaron, Marquise, Pashon
  • Franco, Gamaliel

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,250 criminals have been caught, and 417 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

CAPTURED Barnes, Mason, James – Felony PV DV Battery / Damage to Property / Agg FTA / Flee or Attempt to Elude / 25 Traffic Charges

 

CAPTURED Darby, Aaron, Marquise, Pashon -Felony Conspiracy to Commit Agg Robbery / Solicitation to Commit Robbery

 

CAPTURED Franco, Gamaliel – Felony Violation of Kansas Offender Registration Act X2

 

