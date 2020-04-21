Three Most Wanted Arrests

Three people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back Saturday, April 4th.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Allysa Nicole Haith

Johnny Anthony Murdoch

Leslie Kay Toney

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,241 criminals have been caught, and 415 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.