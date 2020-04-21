Three Most Wanted Arrests
Todd PittengerApril 21, 2020
Three people on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.
The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back Saturday, April 4th.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:
- Allysa Nicole Haith
- Johnny Anthony Murdoch
- Leslie Kay Toney
Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,241 criminals have been caught, and 415 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
CAPTURED
Haith, Allysa, Nicole – Poss Drug Para / Traffic / PV Poss Meth / Agg FTA
CAPTURED
Murdoch, Johnny, Anthony – Felony Agg Burglary / Criminal Threat / Battery X2 / Contribute to Child’s Misconduct / Damage to Property
CAPTURED
Toney, Leslie, Kay – Felony FTA Poss Meth / Poss Drug Para
