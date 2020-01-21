Three More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd Pittenger
January 21, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on January 4th. As of this week nineteen of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests are:

  • Linton, Patricia, Faye
  • McMurray, Kacie, Kay-Lyn, Shannon
  • Miller, Sarah, Marie

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,199 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

Linton, Patricia, Faye – Felony PV Burglary

 

McMurray, Kacie, Kay-Lyn, Shannon – Felony FTA Abandon a Child X3

 

Miller, Sarah, Marie – Felony Violate Kansas Registered Offender Act X2 / PV Poss Zolpidem

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

