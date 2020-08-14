Two Local Artists Among Art is Ageless Masterpiece Level Winners

—Two winning artists in Salina Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless® juried competition will be featured in the 2021 Art is Ageless calendar produced by PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of MidAmerica).

More than 160 entries were received for this year’s masterpiece competition. The winners are featured in the Art is Ageless calendar with pull-out postcards and greeting cards.

“The Hay Barn,” a sculpture/3-D entry and “Christmas Candles,” a Christmas entry both by Stan Lauer, and “Marvelous Marbles,” a mixed media/crafts entry by Marie Robinson, will appear in the calendar when it is released this fall.

“Walnut, Maple, Cherry Keepsake Box,” a mixed media/craft by William Andrews, “Fancy Fish,” a painting by Dixie Lee Haddock, “The Farm,” a painting by Julia Stanley, and “Crooked House Night Light,” a sculpture/3-d entry by Bob Wygal, will be featured on the pull-out postcards in the 2021 calendar.

In addition, “Still Life – a la Cucina,” a drawing by Cary Brinegar, “Santa’s List,” a Christmas entry by Phyllis Johnson, “Bunnies,” a drawing by Joyce Roe, and “Daisy Garden,” a painting by Mary Tanking, will appear on Art is Ageless greeting cards.

Works by local winners are automatically entered into a masterpiece level competition with winning art from 15 other PMMA communities.

“I was absolutely blown away by the quality of artworks submitted to the Art is Ageless competition,” said Melissa McCoy, director of marketing and admissions at Salina Presbyterian Manor. “These artists are such an inspiration and a testament to the agelessness of art. I cannot wait for the calendar to be released.”

Art is Ageless is unique in that it is open exclusively to people age 65 and older. Art is Ageless is a copyrighted program of PMMA. For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years.

PMMA’s Art is Ageless program encourages Salina Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of PMMA’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health. Residents and friends of PMMA’s Art is Ageless program are proving that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.

For more information about Salina Presbyterian Manor, contact Melissa McCoy marketing director, at 785- 825-1366 or [email protected] For more on Art is Ageless, visit ArtIsAgeless.org.