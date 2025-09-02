Three Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash

Heavy rain is blamed for causing a three-vehicle crash which injured three-people on Interstate 70 in the Flint Hills Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed east near milepost 311 when it began to rain heavily. The driver, 24-year-old Riley Brungardt from Hoisington, lost control and struck a Buick Encore which was parked on the south shoulder of the Interstate. The Buick was pushed forward into a Ford Ranger pickup truck which was also parked on the south shoulder.

Brungardt was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected minor injuries. Two people in the Buick also suffered suspected minor injuries, but were not transported to the hospital. No one in the Ranger was hurt.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at 4:40 at milepost 311 at Moritz Road on I 70.