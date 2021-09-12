Three Decades of Storytelling

Once a year, storytellers gather from all over the United States to a wonderful two-day event in Downs, the storytelling capital of Kansas. After taking a year off because of the pandemic, this coming weekend September 17th and 18th, the Kansas Storytelling Festival returns to Downs, with the tellers taking the listeners to a magic world through storytelling.

Headlining the Kansas Storytelling Festival 2021 are Tim Lowry, Dan Keding, Anne Rutherford, Adam Booth, and Regi Carpenter.

Tim Lowry serves a refreshing brew of historical facts, regional folk tales, and personal narratives garnished with poetic language that is never saccharine but unmistakably Southern. www.storytellertimlowry.com

Dan Keding, a storyteller of international acclaim, is well known for telling traditional world folktales, personal narratives of his boyhood in Chicago, ghost stories and dark tales, and superbly crafted original pieces. www.dankeding.com

Regi Carpenter has been bringing songs and stories to audiences of all ages worldwide in schools, theaters, libraries, festivals, conferences, and in people’s backyards. http://www.regicarpenter.com/

Adam Booth’s original stories blend traditional mountain folklore, music, and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia. www.adam-booth.com

Storyteller Anne Rutherford delights audiences nationwide with funny, touching performances that include tales of personal adventure, folklore, and prize-winning lies. http://www.annerutherford.com/

Enjoy these tremendous talents, all located within the quaint and quiet rural town of Downs, KS.

The festival’s program, venue, lineup information, show time/schedule of events, admission, where to stay, etc., are all in the festival’s link on the KSF website. https://www.kansasstorytellingfestival.com/